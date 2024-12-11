Free Meals newspaper drive nets more than $2,600

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — The Oxford Free Meals program volunteers took to the corners of Burdick Street and M-24 to sell copies of the Oxford Leader and The County Press on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 to raise funds for the program.

During the two-day newspaper sale, Oxford residents donated $2,661.98.

“The funds our all-volunteer team raise while selling papers in downtown Oxford will help stock our pantry and provide additional assistance to families who need additional support to see them through difficult times,” Free Meals program lead Connie Miller said. “The Free Meals Team relies on the community and local businesses for support.

The Free Meals program typically serves 100-150 meals each Wednesday to those in need by providing a hot meal in a takeout container and groceries – milk, bread, eggs, fresh produce, pantry goods and odds and ends – at the drive through distribution from 4:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ.

Guests to the program are largely from Oxford, Addison and Orion townships, but there are no residency requirements to receive assistance.

To donate to the Free Meals program, contact Connie Miller at 248-933-4579 or Immanuel Congregational Church at 248-628-1610. Mail donations to Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 1 Hovey St., Oxford, MI 48371 with Free Meals in the memo line of checks.