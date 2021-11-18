Friends of Library hosting holiday auction

The Addison Township Friends of the Library is hosting a Holiday Silent Auction to raise money for the Addison Township Public Library. Proceeds of this event will be used for library equipment, programs and services that are offered throughout the year.

Silent auction items will include both themed baskets and individual items, designed for holiday gift-giving. Items range in value from $50 to $200, with beginning auction bids starting as low as $25.

Photos of the auction items are posted on the Addison Township Public Library Facebook page and are on display at the library, located at 1400 Rochester Rd. The auction will close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Addison Township Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, support and enhance the library and to foster a lifelong love of reading. 100 percent of the proceeds from this auction will benefit the library.

