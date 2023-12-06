The Oxford Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Oxford Christmas Parade on Saturday, featuring festive floats, school sports teams and clubs, area veterans and community groups on display through downtown Oxford.

After the “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland” parade, families were invited to Centennial Park to get photos with Santa. See next week’s issue of the Oxford Leader for more parade photos.

Photos by C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Twp. communications and grants manager.