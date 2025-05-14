Fun at the Farmers Market

The Davis Family Farmers Market opened on Saturday in Seymour Lake Township Park and included activities and goods for the whole family.

Besides traditional market fare like fresh produce, honey, breads, meats and flowers, the market includes kids’ activities and crafts like facepainting and coloring. The market will also feature a weekly petting zoo.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at Seymour Lake Township Park, 2795 Seymour Lake Rd. Online updates for weekly special activities: facebook.com/davisfamilyfarmersmarket.

The Davis Family Farmers Market is part of Oxford Township Parks and Recreation and is organized by market Manager Melisa Counelis. — J.N.