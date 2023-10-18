Fun at the Fire Station!

The Oxford Fire Department hosted an open house for the community on Oct. 8, giving families the opportunity to see a fire station, watch the firefighters put on their turnout gear, get their blood pressure taken and learn what firefighters do when they respond to a call. Of course, there were also fun activities, like face painting, shooting water from a fire hose and exploring the fire trucks. Above, Firefighter/EMT Isaac Tabert helps a young girl shoot water from a hose.

Photos by C.J. Carnacchio