Fun run to raise funds

By on No Comment

On Sept 23, students from Leonard Elementary School ran for the fun of it, and to raise funds. Photos courtesy of Leonard Elementary.

Leonard Elementary Wildcats ran their FunD Run Sept. 23 to promote a healthy lifestyle while raising funds.

According to Leonard 2nd grade teacher Jennifer Coggins, students have raised over $10,567. “They have until October 7 to meet their $13,000 goal to get Principal (Paul) McDevitt to sleep on the school roof for a night,” she said. All funds raised go towards extra fun activities for students.

She added four of the school’s classrooms have met their goals and will receive a gift card to purchase classroom supplies.

So far the students have earned a pj day, extra recess, Leonard Secretary Jill Birchard will be dressing silly and a school popsicle party. All funds raised are for Leonard Elementary PTO to help with all of the extra fun activities for the students,” Coggins said.

 

 

 

Fun run to raise funds added by on
View all posts by Don Rush →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.