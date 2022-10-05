Fun run to raise funds

Leonard Elementary Wildcats ran their FunD Run Sept. 23 to promote a healthy lifestyle while raising funds.

According to Leonard 2nd grade teacher Jennifer Coggins, students have raised over $10,567. “They have until October 7 to meet their $13,000 goal to get Principal (Paul) McDevitt to sleep on the school roof for a night,” she said. All funds raised go towards extra fun activities for students.

She added four of the school’s classrooms have met their goals and will receive a gift card to purchase classroom supplies.

“So far the students have earned a pj day, extra recess, Leonard Secretary Jill Birchard will be dressing silly and a school popsicle party. All funds raised are for Leonard Elementary PTO to help with all of the extra fun activities for the students,” Coggins said.