Fund Run Color Run

Third grader Charles Call finds the color run a success as Landis Cage and Pawel Acheson get one last splash of color during the Clear Lake Elementary annual Fund Run. Students were splashed with color as they ran around the school grounds. Money raised from the Fund Run goes to school events, school improvements, the fifth grade celebration, field trips and more. Photo by Wendi Reardon Price.
