Fundraiser for bell tower

After 143 years the wooden structure surrounding the big bell at Immanuel Congregational Church is in need of repair.

“Over the years it’s been patched here and there,” church moderator Justin Willcock said. “It’s now time to do it right.”

The bell tower houses the church’s 1,700 pound bell. Immanuel Congregational Church, at the corner of Dennison and Hovey streets, is the oldest structure in the Village of Oxford. It was constructed in 1879.

According to Willcock, the cost of replacing the top of the bell tower is around $15,000. The church has $5,000 banked for the project and will start fundraising to finance the remaining $10,000. Sureguard Roofing & Maintenance of Oxford Township has been retained to complete the project, which should start sometime next month.

The church’s first fundraiser is Friday, Oct. 7. Starting at 5 p.m., the church will host a Pancake Supper & Wildcat Watch Party. “You can come for dinner and stay to watch the Wildcat football game,” Willcock said. The Oxford Wildcats will travel to West Bloomfield for the gridiron contest.

Church volunteers will serve blueberry, buttermilk and potato pancakes. For more information call 248-628-1610. — Don Rush