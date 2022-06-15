Fundraiser supports annual LO fireworks

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

It’s a fireworks extravaganza celebrating the Red, White & Blue and a Lake Orion tradition, but this year the Lake Orion Fireworks Foundation needs a little community support to host the annual fireworks on Fourth of July weekend.

“We recently just started up the GoFundMe fundraiser and our goal this year is $40,000. In partnering with our vendor, like everything else in the world, we too are hit with inflationary costs and last year’s show will now be 25 percent more,” said Greg Rogers, one of the Lake Orion Fireworks Foundation members and organizers of the show.

The Lake Orion Fireworks Foundation, formerly Lake Orion Fireworks Association, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization so all donations are tax deductible.

“To overcome this cost, we need to hit the $40,000 mark otherwise the quality and time of the show diminishes,” Rogers said.

The LOFF fireworks show will be at dusk on July 2. The Lions Club Jubilee fireworks show is scheduled for June 26. Last year, to save costs, the Lions Club and fireworks association partnered for one show during the Jubilee.

“After doing the fireworks on the night in which the Jubilee is, many residents were disappointed as they plan for family to come into town and really enjoy entertaining on the Fourth of July weekend. In working with the Lions club, both of us would love to try and only shoot one fireworks show; however, moving the Jubilee to July 4 poses other challenges and shooting our show earlier than the weekend of the fourth, residents were not in favor,” Rogers said.

The fireworks will be shot off on the east side of the lake. Spectators typically watch from Green’s Park on M-24 or along the east side of M-24 on the lawn of various businesses.

“We do expect a big turnout. In speaking with the community, this tradition is like Homecoming – many that are from Lake Orion come home to visit friends and family and look forward to flare night on Friday, hosting family get-togethers on Saturday with evening fireworks, or walking downtown to reserve your spot to watch them from shore.

“The fireworks show is tradition, it’s such a great sense of community coming together to celebrate our Independence with friends and family as well seeing all the people patronage at all the local businesses,” Rogers said.

Rogers added that they want to reach as many people as possible to help raise enough funds. The Lions Club flare night will be on Friday, July 1 and residents should check their mailboxes.

“A postcard mailer will be coming out in the next couple of weeks with a QR code that you can scan with your phone that will take you through to the Gofundme page where you can donate,” Rogers said.

Checks can be made out to the Lake Orion Fireworks Foundation, 540 N. Lapeer Rd, Box 161, Lake Orion, MI 48362. Residents can email Lakeorionfireworksfoundation@gmail.com for information, questions.