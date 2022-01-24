Gary Ardelan, 66

Oxford resident Gary Alan Ardelan passed away on January 21, 2022. He was 66-years-old.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Ardelan and sister, Janet Wardrop. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (née Viers) and two daughters Libby and Julie, his mother, Joyce and siblings Linda (Ardelan), Carol (Caverly), Larry Ardelan, and Nancy (Spencer).

Gary graduated from Lake Orion Highschool in 1973 and worked for 33 years for GM Truck and Bus. He retired early in life so he could spend his days with his family and friends, restoring his 55 Nomad and Corvette, and sitting by the pool. He was generous with his time and would always be telling a good story or dad joke. You could always find him doing odd jobs around the house or sitting on the porch on a summer night to wave at the neighbors out walking. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Saturday, January 29, at 11 a.m. The service will have an open mic format and will consist of family and friends having the opportunity to share a memory or thought about Gary. Visitation will take place for family on Thursday, January 27 from 3to 7 p.m. and for everyone on Friday, January 28 also from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the service.