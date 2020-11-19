Gary Kintz, 72

Oxford resident Gary Lynn Kintz passed away on November 13, 2020. He was 72 years old.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend. Gary is survived by his loving wife Jane of 38 years, four children Christopher Kintz, Elizabeth (Edward) Cleland, Caitlin Kintz, Zachary Kintz, and two Grandchildren William and Edison Cleland. He is survived by his sister, Ronnie Grobbel.

Gary was born in Pontiac on July 25, 1948 to Ronald and Violet Kintz and resided in Oxford, his entire life. He was employed by Ford Motor Company as an Engineer for 35 years, and most recently was employed by Roush Industries as Track Supervisor at the Michigan Proving Grounds.

Gary was a classic car enthusiast who enjoyed boating, having lived on Squaw Lake since childhood. His children and grandchildren were his greatest source of pride as he loved spending time with his family most.

He will be remembered for his selfless generosity, great stories and warm sense of humor.

“G.L.K Forever Love J.A.K 82”

A memorial gathering to celebrate his life will be planned for 2021.