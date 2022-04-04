Gary Wildey, 85

Gary Malcolm Wildey, age 85, a former resident of Oxford, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022, with his nephew, Todd and his wife, Kristi Wildey, at his bedside.

He was born May 13, 1936, in Oxford, the son of the late Malcolm and Irene, Miller, Wildey. Gary was also preceded in death by his devoted brother, Duane and sister-in-law, Penny, Upchurch, Wildey. He is survived by his sister, Diane (Don) Long; nephew, Todd (Kristi) Wildey; niece, Lisa (Carl) Pilger; and nephew, Randy Long. He is also survived by his great niece and nephews: Jessica, Mitchel, and Gary Wildey; Eli and Gavin Pilger: and Grant and Mason Long.

Gary graduated from the School for the Blind in Lansing. He owned and operated a pool hall in Oxford for a number of years and subsequently held several positions with the State of Michigan in Saginaw and Grand Rapids. Gary always enjoyed being with family, especially family reunions with the McBride and Carlson families. His favorite time though were the holidays spent with his immediate family, at his brother and sister-in-law’s home in Ortonville. Gary was a big fan of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings and listened to all their games on his radio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oxford Lions Club.

A memorial visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 10 AM-1 PM. Interment at Oxford Township Cemetery will follow.