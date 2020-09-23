Gas line break on M-24

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

A sewer crew working on the M-24 construction project hit a 4-inch gas line in front of Oxford Plumbing and Heating across from Oxford Marketplace at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

Oxford Fire Department and Consumers Energy were immediately dispatched to the scene to assess the damage. The fire department responded with two engines and the fire chief. Two commercial businesses and three residential homes were evacuated for safety, according to reports by the department. Oxford Police Department and Oakland County Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control. All side streets between Burdick St. and Drahner Rd. were closed to prevent access to M-24, which caused gridlock in Friday afternoon rush hour.

The gas leak could be smelled throughout the village. At 5:38 p.m. the Consumers Energy crew was still waiting for equipment, with an estimated three hours for repairs once started. Equipment arrived by 6:11, but gas was still flowing.

Consumers Energy controlled the leak at 6:45 p.m. All fire department units were cleared at 7, residents were allowed back home at 7:15 and traffic resumed at 7:30, according to the department.

During the ongoing gas leak, Oxford Fire Department also responded to two medical emergencies, a personal injury traffic accident and provided coverage at the Wildcat football game.