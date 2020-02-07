Gayle Tucker, 63

Gayle Kimberly Tucker, age 63 of Oxford, lost her battle with cancer on February 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Gayle was a very proud Oxford Wildcat, graduating with honors from Oxford High School in June of 1974. She would then go on to attend Central Michigan University and received her B.S. in May of 1978. She devoted more than 40 vibrant years of her life to her career in teaching physical education to countless students at Oxford Middle School and nearly just as many years dedicated to coaching volleyball. Her greatest interest in life outside of work was athletics and she possessed a near-encyclopedic knowledge of sports and sports trivia. Her greatest passion in life though, by far, was to be a loving mother, daughter, sister, wife, and dear friend. Gayle’s loyal service to the community of Oxford will leave a lasting impression for many years to come.

Gayle was also a member of the American Legion Auxillary Post #108 in Oxford.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; her son, Chase; her future daughter-in-law Cassandra; her sisters, Patti and Nita; and many other beloved family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Helen Louise Smith and Billie Keith Smith.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Oxford Athletics in honor of Gayle.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 AM. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2-8 PM and Saturday from 10-11 AM.