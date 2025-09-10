Genealogical research help session

The Oakland County Genealogical Society presents a special help session from noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2025. There is no charge and all are welcome.

The special session will be held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 5500 N. Adams Rd. (between Long Lake and Square Lake Roads), in Troy.

Guests can join Genealogical Society members around a table to get guidance with their research. Bring laptops or paper records and questions. All are welcome, beginners to advanced researchers.

For questions email president@ocgsmi.org. – J.N.