Genisys Credit Union, Oxford Chamber of Commerce announce Oxford High School Community Pride Scholarship recipients

OXFORD — Genisys Credit Union partnered with the Oxford Chamber of Commerce to present the Community Pride Scholarship to graduating seniors from Oxford High School’s Class of 2025.

During the Senior Awards Ceremony on May 13, four students, Abu Touray, Rebecca Secord, Coltrane Hudson and Austin Hurley were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

To apply, students were asked to reflect on the prompt: “What does the Oxford community mean to you?” The chosen recipients stood out for their strong commitment to community involvement and personal passions.

“We’re proud to present the 2025 Community Pride Scholarship to Abu, Rebecca, Coltrane, and Austin, who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to the Oxford community, their academics, and passions,” said Jackie Buchanan, President and CEO of Genisys Credit Union. “As they move forward, we are confident they will continue to lead with purpose, inspire those around them, and contribute to a brighter future for all. We’re honored to support them on this next chapter of their journey.”

Abu Touray is dedicated to building a future in construction management and will continue his education at Kettering University. His commitment to community STEM programs has been evident throughout his high school career. He founded Oakland County’s first National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Jr. Chapter, creating a space for underrepresented students to explore STEM and leadership.

“As a student from Pontiac attending a predominantly white high school, I’ve overcome many obstacles while staying committed to my education and goals. Oxford is a part of my story now. It’s where I learned how to lead, how to rise, and how to believe in what’s possible. This community helped shape me into someone who doesn’t give up, who sees the bigger picture, and who’s ready to give back. I may not have grown up here, but Oxford will always have a place in my heart for what it gave me, for what it taught me, and for who I’ve become because of it,” Touray said.

Rebecca Secord is headed to Michigan State University to study nursing, bringing with her a deep commitment to service, leadership and community. Her submission, a heartfelt video, offered a powerful look at the places and people in Oxford that shaped her journey, uniquely capturing the spirit of the community’s impact. In high school, Rebecca was involved in various mentorship, athletic and healthcare-focused programs that reflect her passion for helping others. She also volunteered with local organizations and is completing EMT training through the Oxford Fire Station.

“[The Oxford Community] has had a lasting impact on me. It shaped who I am as a person in such a positive way, and I will be forever grateful for the experiences and unique opportunities I’ve had because of this wonderful community. The memories I have here, I will always cherish, no matter where I end up in life. There is no place quite like Oxford,” Secord said.

Coltrane Hudson will be studying Finance at Michigan State University. A dedicated and active member of the Oxford community, Hudson has left a meaningful impact through athletics, mentorship, and student leadership. In his submission, Hudson showcased both creativity and emotional depth by drawing inspiration from his mother’s tradition of t-shirt quilting. Using the quilt as a powerful metaphor, he illustrated how the people and experiences in his life have come together to shape his identity and compassion for others.

“Like the quilt my mother has created, these friends and family members have allowed me to cultivate the art of being me. Oxford has allowed me to rub elbows with others and listen to and learn from diverse perspectives. Oxford is where I have learned not to be defined by tragedies, but by our grit and perseverance,” Hudson said.

Austin Hurley will be attending the University of Dayton in Ohio where he plans to study Sports Medicine. A dedicated and compassionate student, Hurley has consistently given back to his community, particularly through his involvement with St. Joseph’s Religious Education, a program that offers religious education for students of all ages, focusing on nurturing faith, and personal growth.

“I want to continue to contribute to the narrative of Oxford Strong, to be part of this community that relies on each other, lifts each other up and faces the future, together, with unwavering hope and courage. Oxford is not just the place where I live. It is the place that made me who I am, and I will forever be grateful for the lessons it has taught me,” Hurley said.

Oxford teacher Noah Grove speaks highly of Hurley, noting “Austin’s love of Oxford goes beyond conversation; it is the drive with which he lives and interacts with people.”