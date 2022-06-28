George Black III, 81

Longtime Oxford Township resident George M. Black III passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2022. He was 81.

George spent his youth in Grosse Pointe before moving to Oxford in 1971. He became an avid farmer, real estate agent, golfer and loved ski vacations with his family. He served in the United States Navy on a submarine. He was on the Oxford Township Planning Commission for 25 years, and a number of them as Chairman.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan, and sons George IV (Kellie), Benjamin (Alice), grandchildren Lara and Wes and by his sister Mary Jane Duffy. He was preceded in death by his son Michael.