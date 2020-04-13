Georgene Thomas, 87

Former Oxford and Leonard resident Georgene Thomas passed away on April 11, 2020 due to an acute illness. She was 86 years old.

Georgene was born in Pontiac on March 5, 1933. Her family moved to Oxford when she was a young girl. After marrying her husband of 68 years, Jerry, they moved to North Carolina for a while then returned to Oxford where she lived until moving to Leonard in 1967. In 2018 she moved to Hawaii with her husband and son.

She worked as a para-pro for Leonard Elementary School. After retiring from the school, she worked for the Addison Township Library. Georgene enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, baking and crafting. She was also an accomplished artists. She was a loving mother who sacrificed for her family. She will be greatly missed.

Georgene leaves behind her husband Jerome (Jerry) and three children: Denise, Paula and Brian; and two grandchildren, Chad and Kelly Cartner.