Gerald Bambousek, 91

Gerald John Bambousek, born June 4, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio to Jerry and Josephine (Sada) Bambousek.

Gerald “Jerry” was the beloved husband for 66.5 years to Jacqueline (Newman). Jerry had two daughters he cherished with all his heart, Cheryl (Tom) Poulin and Carol (Donald, Jr.) Maskill. He had five grandchildren that he always enjoyed spending time with and following their interests, Michael (Kelly) Poulin, Christine (Michael) Carter, Donald Maskill,III, Neil (Sierrah)Maskill and Wesley Maskill. Jerry also had 4 great grand children, Brock, Gabriel, Rose, and Jace. Also, survived by his sisters, Marjorie Solar, Georgia Gates, Gayle Kuhar and was preceded in death by his older brother, Arnold Bambousek.

Jerry was a Staff Sargent and was assigned to a maintenance unit with the 509th bomb squadron in the United States Air Force at Walker AFB in Roswell, New Mexico during the Korean War. He had the opportunity to maintain the famed B-29 Enola Gay. After the UFO crash near Roswell, Jerry was a guard at the hangar. He was never told what was inside and was never about to ask. From there he was a student athlete and wrestled at The University of Colorado, Boulder. Jerry and Jackie, were married in 1955 in Lakewood, Ohio.

While designing kitchens, at Stouffers Food, his entry of ‘Goodness’ was chosen to be placed on the Stouffer food labels. From there, he went to the General Motors Tank Plant and designed the main components for the M-1 Abrams Main Battle Tank.

In 1972, Jerry transferred to Michigan’s GM Tech Center where he was a senior designer. He was chosen to open up the GM Fanuc Facility where he owns the U.S. patent for the robotic ‘painter arm.’

Jerry enjoyed the leisure activities of boating with the South Shore Cruising Club, bowling, golfing, and he was the family fix it man. After 35 years Jerry retired from GM and spent much of his time with Jackie traveling the country in their RV. They spent their winters down in Umatilla, Florida, where they made many life long friends and was very active in their church. Jerry was a member of the local American Legion, was a Mason and belonged to The Elks Lodge. In their later years they settled in Oxford where they were both very active in the Waterstone Independence Village Community.

Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 2-7 p.m. with a funeral service at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider a financial donation to the Rochester University Wrestling Program. Donations can be made online at rochesterU.edu/wrestling or by sending a check to Rochester University, 800 West Avon Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307. Please note “Wrestling” in the memo line of the check.