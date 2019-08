Connect on Linked in

Gerald George Picue, a resident of Lakeville in Addison Township, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019 at 7:07 p.m. He was 78 years old.

At the time of his passing, Gerald was receiving hospice care and had his family’s love and support.

Gerald was born on Jan. 5, 1941 in Detroit.

A service was held on Aug. 22 at Woodside Bible Church in Lapeer.