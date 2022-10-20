Geraldine Willobee, 93

Former Oxford resident Geraldine (Geri) Ellen (Richards) Willobee passed away peacefully at the young age of 93, on Oct. 5, 2022. Born in Grand Blanc on Sept. 4, 1929. Geri spent most of her adult life in Oxford and then, St. Helen.

Affectionately known as the Euchre Queen, she missed her Euchre King, Russ Willobee who passed on May 1, 2014. They were happily married for 67 years.

Surviving Geri are her five children, Margaret Murphy, Karen Devault (Mike Devault), George Willobee (Karen O’Malley), Richard Willobee (Bridget White) and Jim Willobee (Ashley). She was known as Grams, Grandma and Great Ma to her nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 11 great, great grandchildren.

Geri was the last of her siblings to survive, being predeceased by Thelma Hearns, David Richards and James Richards.

Geri was widely admired for her delicious fruit pies, her dry sense of humor, stubborn, yet positive determination and her willingness to help others. She was a dedicated volunteer with the VFW and her church. Geri was a crocheter (fiber artist, yarnie) extraordinaire, and she and Russ enjoyed square dancing for many years. With a full load mothering a busy family, she found time to dedicate her talents to the Oakland Intermediate School District as a graphic design assistant for many years. For peace and recreation Geri enjoyed camping, as well as cards and game playing.

Geri celebrated her 93rd birthday camping with the family and friends and won the Euchre tournament. She left this life the champ in Euchre, and most especially in life, and in all of ours. Her spirit and presence will be felt forever and always. She was deeply loved.

A celebration of life is being arranged in both Saint Helen and Holland. For details, visit ofieldfuneralhome.com.