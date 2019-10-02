Geralynn Marie Brazier, of Lake Orion, passed away September 28, 2019. She was 63.

Lynn is the beloved wife of Stanley for 39 years; loving mother of Shannon and Sean; loving daughter of the late Leonard and Loretta DeBell; and dear sister of the late Dennis DeBell and the late Joni Hinman.

Lynn loved living in her house on the lake and spending time with her family and her beloved dogs.

She enjoyed spending time on the boat, gardening and cooking.

Lynn was also an artist that loved to be creative and always looked forward to time of year when it was time to paint pumpkins.

She will be dearly missed and always remembered for being such a loving wife, mother, aunt, niece, sister and friend. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

