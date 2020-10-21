Ginkgo Tree planted in memory of Gayle Tucker

A new Ginkgo tree was planted on the grounds of Oxford Middle School on Oct. 3, as a memorial to Gayle Tucker’s life and the 40 years of service she gave to Oxford as a physical education teacher and coach. She died from cancer this February.

“It’s a fabulous addition to our school campus and a great reminder of the friend and colleague that we miss very much,” said OMS Principal Dacia Beazley.

Gayle’s son Chase, with her friends and neighbors planted the tree under the direction and advice of Beazley and Director of Maintenance Tony Sarkins.

“It was our sincere pleasure to plant this tree in Gayle’s honor at a place that meant so much to her for so long. Thank you for allowing us to do this for her,” Lori Dean said.

Gingko trees are drought and pest resistant and are one of the oldest trees known to exist. This tree will reach 60 feet tall and 20 feet wide and is a slow grower.