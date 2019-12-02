Glenn Dill, 75

Former Oxford resident Glenn Terry Dill died on Nov. 22, 2019 in Alpena after a year-long fight with cancer. He was 75-years-old.

Mr. Dill was born in Pontiac on Sept. 27, 1944 to Glenn and Dorothy Dill, both now deceased. Mr. Dill graduated from Oxford High School, studied at Flint Junior College after graduation and eventually transferred to Western Michigan University on a football scholarship. He was the first in his family to attend college.



On Aug. 13, 1966 he marred Catherine (nee) Adams in Pontiac. The couple had two sons, Erick and Anthony. Mr. Dill earned his certification as a toolmaker, he spent most of his 46-year career with General Motors making car manufacturing machines applying his aptitude in mathematics.

Mr. Dill is survived by his wife of 53 years and their two sons. Funeral services were Nov. 27, 2019 at the McWilliams Funeral Home, Alpena.