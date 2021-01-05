Glenn Londer, 80

Glenn Londer of Ortonville; Died December 30, 2020. He was 80. He was born on April 1, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Martin and Freda (nee: Schwartz) Londer.

He is survived by five children, Lisa Marie Londer, Mark Lawrence Londer, Justin Glenn Londer, Jonathan Gerald Londer and Abigail Evelyn (Ahmed) Bharoocha; two grandsons, Kyle Reece Knox and Walter Bharoocha; one sister, Estelle Kadish.

Glenn was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a master electrician.

A celebration of Glenn’s life will be Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Ben Gonzalez, officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Facemasks are required to attend.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions his Memorial Service will be Live streamed at 11 a.m. Friday at www.villagefh.com where you may also go to leave a condolence for the family.