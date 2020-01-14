Gloria Smith, 85

Ortonville resident Gloria Jean Smith passed away on Jan. 10, 2020. She was 85.

Gloria was born on April 5, 1934.

She was the loving wife of the late James; dear mother of Pamela Wild, Karen Smith, Barbara Montgomery and Julie Durant; adored grandmother of Danielle, Courtney and Sasha (Scott); great grandmother of Lexi, Taylor and PJ.

Funeral services are noon on Friday, Jan. 17, at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion.

The family will receive friends Friday 10 a.m. until time of service.

Online condolences can be made at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.