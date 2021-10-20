GoFundMe set up for student

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Oxford High School student Shane VandenBerghe recover from a motorcycle accident.

According to the GoFundMe page, VandenBerghe was involved in the wreck while coming home from a marching band competition on Saturday, Oct. 9.

“He was talking to the EMTs, but upon arrival (at) the hospital he became very confused and disoriented,” the page states. “They did some scans and revealed that he had hemorrhaging in his brain. A second scan was done and showed that pressure was building up, and he went to surgery. Shane will need multiple surgeries for his head injury and possibly his broken bones as a result of this accident.”

As of Oct. 17, VandenBerghe is no longer in the ICU but still requires surgery on his arm and foot.

Fellow student Nathan Davidson set up the GoFundMe not long after the accident.

“I made it the day after it happened,” Davidson said.

With VandenBerghe a close friend of the family, Davidson he felt the need to do something to help after learning about the accident.

Davidson said his family was also helped through a GoFundMe when his father earlier this year.

“My father suddenly and unexpectedly passed away this past April and my cousin started a GoFundMe for us and people were very generous which helped my mom with not having to worry about paying for extra expenses we had,” Davidson said via text message.

Along with being a member of the OHS marching band, VandenBerghe is an Eagle Scout in the Dryden-based Troop 130. His Eagle Scout project involved installing a new playground at General Squier Park in Dryden. VandenBerghe has also been involved in 4-H and with the OHS track team.

As of Oct. 17, the GoFundMe has raised about $8,700, almost 90% of its $10,000 goal. Monetary donations are accepted through the page, and those who cannot donate money are encouraged by Davidson to share the GoFundMe online.