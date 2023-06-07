DDA looking for votes for Dog Alley

By Don Rush

In downtown Oxford, on the southeast side of Washington Street, the alley between the Acheson building and Lori’s Pet Paradise – which connects Washington Street to the parking lot — is filled with overgrown bushes and trees that are dying. It’s going to the dogs and some folks are hoping to make it a place for our canine friends and their humans to meet and mingle.

“We decided to submit a project that we have been thinking about for some time now,” said Oxford Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Kelly Westbrook. “We hope to clean up the space by adding a dog run, mini park green space. We will add a mural featuring our Wildcat pups (therapy dogs) who are loved so much in the community.”

She said there are plans for an archway, “and a place for people to hang out with their pups. We also want to install drinking dishes that are a permanent feature.”

To help pay for the improvements for the proposed Dog Alley, the DDA has applied for a grant from the Michigan Municipal League (MML). The Bridge Builders Micro-grants program offers small, one-time grants for creative projects in MML member communities, of which Oxford Village is one. Projects are intentionally collaborative, bringing together neighbors, artists, business owners, elected officials, and more. These grants support “dynamic, engaging activities that bring people out of their homes and into their communities.” Main Street micro-grants provide up to $5,000 for projects that bring together local artists and businesses in downtowns and business corridors across Michigan.

Oxford has made it to the finalist stage with nine other Michigan community projects.

Community members can show their support for Oxford’s project by going online and voting (once a day) through Sunday, June 11. Go to the website mmlfoundation.org/bridge-builders-mainstreet-voting,

and click on the Oxford photo.

In the DDA’s proposal they wrote, “Although many of the stores and restaurant patios in our downtown area welcome dogs, there is currently no designated spot where owners can gather, socialize, and provide their furry friends with a refreshing drink. This proposed space aims to address that gap, providing a safe and communal area for dog owners to bring their pets to when visiting downtown. We also hope it provides a fun photo op with furry friends.”

“We will not find out if we won until mid-summer and if we are the recipient,” Westbrook said. “Then it will become a fall project. It’s up to our community now. We would love to have everyone vote –everyday!”