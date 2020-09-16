Golfers fall to Falcons, to host Clarkston Wolves this week

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

Finishing their rounds under the cover of nightfall, the Oxford Wildcats girls’ golf team fell to an Oakland Activities Association (OAA) White Division foe, the Rochester Falcons, 194-227, on Thursday, September 10 at Great Oaks Country Club.

Described as a “very challenging course” by head coach Gretchen Gabler, senior Janelle Grech, one of the team’s co-captains, led the way for the Wildcats with a 46.

Freshman Ellie Gieselman turned in her best nine-hole showing of the season, carding a 58. Coincidentally, September 10 doubled as Gieselman’s 14th birthday, quite a time to have a breakout performance!

Falcons senior Hannah Bennett and junior Reagan Engel were the evening’s top scorers, each registering a 47. In addition to her golf skills, Engel is a standout right-handed hitting third baseman and outfielder for Rochester’s softball team.

Following this match, Oxford had back-to-back showdowns with OAA Red opponents. The girls traveled to Springdale Golf Course to battle the Birmingham Seaholm Maples on Tuesday and will host the Clarkston Wolves at Metamora Golf & Country Club today, Wednesday.