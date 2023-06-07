Good times in Oxford all weekend

Seymour Celebration starts tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Oxford’s four-days of fun starts tomorrow at Seymour Lake Township Park.

Oxford Township Parks and Recreation’s annual Seymour Celebration returns Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As in years past there will be carnival rides, food, live music and fireworks at the park, 2795 Seymour Lake Rd.

The first day of the weekend-long event is on June 8 with the Cruising Down Seymour Classic Car Cruise. There will be music, dancing and food. BBQ Combo meals include chips and pop and are available from 5 to 7 p.m. Hot Dog Combo cost $8 and Hamburger Combo meals cost $10. This event doubles as a fundraiser for the Oxford Community Garden, and runs from 4 to 8 p.m.

Carnival hours are: Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 1 to 11 p.m; Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m. Live music on Friday and Saturday, 7 to 11 p.m. Fireworks at dusk on Friday and Saturday.

Pre Sale wristbands will be $30 for an all day ride. Individual ride tickets are also available at $1.50 each or 50 for $60. Rides require 4-6 tickets each (Top Gun Extreme requires 12 tickets or a wristband plus four tickets). For more information call 248-628-1720, or visit OxParkRec.org.