Goodfellow edition on sale this week

Oxford Lions fundraiser helps area families

By Don Rush

Starting Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday Dec. 3, members of the Oxford Lions Club will be out in full force selling Goodfellow newspapers. This is the local club’s 73rd anniversary selling their Goodfellow edition. They will sell papers at the intersections of Washington and Burdick streets, M-24 and Drahner Rd., and at Baldwin and Oakwood roads.

Formed in 1947, the Oxford Lions Club has been helping area families ever since. A number of area families will be helped from the donations made through the sale. Proceeds will be used to purchase food only gift cards as well as gift cards to purchase presents for children.

This is the club’s largest fund-raising endeavor of the year. The Oxford Leader has donated papers every year “for decades” to help the Lions reach their goals. This year the Lions will have 1,000 copies of this Oxford Leader edition to sell.

Throughout the year, 90 percent of funds the Lions raise is put back into the community. They give scholarships to Oxford High School students, work with Michigan Eye Institute to provide eye glasses and eye screenings for area needy and, of course, they are big supporters of Leader Dogs for the Blind.

The Lions usually meet the first and third Thursday evenings of the month at Red Knapps American Grill. The meetings start at 6:30. For more information about the Lions Club or how to join, call either Dave Morden at 248-628-1293 or Adam Bradford at 313-363-0945.