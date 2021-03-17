Gorillas on the line. Answer the call!

Cell phones (and other electronic devices) contain a rare mineral called coltan. It is mined from areas in Africa where endangered gorillas live. Recycling old mobile phones helps reduce the demand for coltan and protects gorilla habitats.

The Green Team at Oxford Elementary School has partnered with the Detroit Zoo to collect old or broken phones for recycling. Bring your old phone to the collection box in the Oxford Elementary lobby now until April 30.

The phones will be sent to Eco-Cell, a Kentucky-based recycling company, for processing. Be sure to clear the phone’s data by wiping it first.