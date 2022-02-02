Gov. featured local student’s painting of Oxford sunrise

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Governor Gretchen Whitmer selected artwork by an Oxford student to go inside the program cover for the 2022 State of the State address last week, as a tribute to the victims, families and entire Oxford community.

Luke Farwell, a senior at OHS, made the digital painting from a photo that was taken in the parking lot of Oxford High School a week before the tragedy. “What is most special to me about Oxford are the stunning sunsets and sunrises atop North Oxford Road which brings light to a new day,” Farwell said.

“I wanted to show people the light and beauty this little town has, not the darkness we have experienced,” he added, on his Instagram page. “Sending good vibes to all who need it.”

“Oxford is a strong, resilient community,” Whitmer said, “and Michiganders everywhere stand with the victims, families, and entire community. Luke’s depiction of the Oxford sky is beautiful. It reminds all of us to look up and look out for each other. I want to thank Luke for taking the time to create this masterpiece and for enshrining something he loves about his hometown into Michigan’s history.”

During her speech, broadcasted virtually from Detroit Diesel on Jan. 26, Whitmer took a moment to recognize those who continue to be affected by the tragedy. “Let us remember the four young Michiganders we lost in Oxford – Madisyn, Tate, Hana, Justin. And those living with lifelong injuries and carrying the weight from that horrific day. The Oxford community is in all of our hearts.”