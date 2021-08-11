Grab the kids and come to Centennial Park

Dear Editor,

I want to encourage everyone to leave work early on Thursday, August 12, grab the kids and come to downtown Oxford by 4:30 p.m. for a night of fun, food and possibly funding!

The Oxford Downtown Development Authority (DDA) partnered with Oxford Bank to create a fun, interactive family event that will benefit three local nonprofit organizations. Starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market, kids and parents will enjoy cotton candy, popcorn and music while getting their faces painted among the balloon animals until 6:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m. Oxford Bank will host “Deal or No Deal LIVE!” at Centennial Park at 41 S. Washington Street. At the event, representatives from Love for a Child, Paint a Miracle and Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance will have opportunities to choose among numbered briefcases to win cash and other prizes. This event will occur before the last Concert in the Park performance, which features a Beatles Tribute Band beginning around 7 p.m.

This final DDA Concerts in the Park event will be one to remember. I understand many special guests will be attending the event, including State Representative John Reilly and State Senator Rosemary Bayer. Come early and stay late! And, it’s free!

Jay R. Taylor

Oxford, MI