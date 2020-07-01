Grads honored at virtual awards night

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Oxford Community Schools shared a link to Oxford High’s Senior Award Ceremony Friday night, June 26. The virtual ceremony was a pre-recorded video created by OHS counselor Kendrea Shenfeld, from clips submitted by the presenters of each award.

“To our students, on behalf of our entire staff, we would like to convey how proud we are of your accomplishments and how excited we are to recognize all of your hard work and dedication during your time at OHS,” said Principal Steve Wolf.

Senior Cassidey Chaisson started off the event with a solo performance of The Star Spangled Banner.

Since 1930, the Oxford Cup has been awarded annually at the Oxford High School commencement ceremony to the seniors at the top of the graduating class in scholarship who have shown the best all-around development. The selection of the top senior students is made by the junior class, senior class, and members of the high school faculty based upon academic proficiency, well-balanced development, and superior school citizenship.

Starting in 2012, the Oxford Cup has been awarded to the top male and female vote recipients. This was the first time in 90 years the winners received their award on their doorsteps in front of their families. This year’s Oxford Cup winners are Dane VonAllmen and Sarah Tyrrell. Summa Cum Laude VanAllmen had a GPA of 4.044. His parents are Kyle and Daniela VonAllmen. Summa Cum LaudeTyrrell had a GPA 3.914. Her parents are James and Michelle Tyrrell.

VonAllmen’s achievements and involvement while an OHS student includes: Oxford School of Early College candidate, Homecoming King, Lead role, school Musical, Tennis Co-Captain, All-State Academic Achievement – Tennis, OAA Scholar Athlete, OAA All League – Tennis, 020 Choir Espirit De Corts Award winner, BPA 1st place at Regionals, People’s Choice Award, Wildwood Film Festival.

Tyrrell’s achievements and involvement includes: Hellen Smith Award – Senior Female Athlete of the Year, Pay if Forward Scholarship recipient, Mentorship, Leadership and LINK Crew Leader, DECA two time International qualifier, 11 Varsity Letter earner, Health/PE Advisory board, Committed to play softball at Concordia University.

Department Awards

The first half of the ceremony was the announcement of department awards. Teachers in each department selected outstanding students to recognize.

Career Technical Education – Computer Technology: Philip “Cooper” Ludwig and Andrew Marshall

English Language Arts: Celina Ataya

Science: David Moore and Shelby Wilmot

Mathematics: Sloane Poppei and Andrew Marshall

World Language – Spanish: Celina Ataya, Anne Cobble Makayla and Kahman

World Language – Chinese: Fiona Bucchare and Jack Kady

World Language – American Sign Language: Katelyn Digasbarro

Social Studies: Madison Cutler and Trevor Wallace

Performing Arts – Band

Patrick S. Gilmore Award: Elizabeth Hartman

Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Music Award: Ashley Brandt

John Philip Sousa Band Award: Selina Langfeldt

Performing Arts – Orchestra

The National School Orchestra Award: Carla Langfeldt

Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association Scholar Instrumentalist Award: Summer Bell

Yearbook: Emma VanLoon

U.S. Marine Corps Awards

USMC Scholastic Excellence Award: Madilyn Makowski

USMC Distinguished Athlete Award: Trey Townsend

The graduates of Oxford Schools Early College program and the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma candidates were also recognized. Notably, IB had 30 diploma candidates this year, which is the largest cohort the school has ever had.

Local Scholarships

Next, 14 local organizations handed out 42 scholarships.

Addison Township Firefighter’s Association Scholarship: John Bagans

American Legion Post #108

Helen Smith Award: Ryan Sharpe

American Legion Post #108 Scholarship: Ethan Brennan, Rachel Whitt and Sydney Richter

American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship: Ashley Brandt, Drew Carpenter and Paige Miller

American Legion AMVETS Scholarship: Evan Covert and Gabrielle Dinges

Daniel Axford/Oxford Elementary Alumni Scholarship: Peter Burean $500 f for a student who attended Daniel Axford Elementary or Oxford Elementary.

James “Jamie” Charles Scholarship: John Bagans

Lewis Wilson Music Scholarship: Cassidy Chaisson, $1000 for a student who plans to pursue a college education with a major or minor in music.

Oxford Education Association Scholarship: Sam Huller, for a student planning to major in education.

Oxford Junior Wildcats $500 in recognition of strong academic performance, community service and leadership qualities.

Cheerleader Scholarship: Rebecca Smiles

Football Scholarship: Drew Carpenter

Oxford Lions Club Randy Monreau Scholarship: Ashley Brandt, Peter Burean, Cassidy Chaisson and Sam Huller, Community service memorial scholarship based on a GPA of 4.0 or higher and substantial hours involved with community service.

Oxford Rotary Scholarship: Peter Burean and Ryan Sharpe, $500 based on academic standing and community service.

Oxford Women’s Club Scholarship: Ashley Brandt, MacKenzie Finley, Ben Fracker, Carter Glowacki, Bernice Hernandez-Herrera, Sam Huller, Samantha Malinich, Paige Miller, Jillian Parkhurst, Hayden Pender, Ryan Sharpe and Justin Sisson.

Knowing the pandemic could affect the students’ ability to pay for college, the club decided to select as many students as they could. All 12 students will receive a $1000 scholarship. In the last 20 years, the Oxford Women’s Club has awarded almost a quarter of a million dollars in scholarships to Oxford students, according to club member Barbara Kriigel.

Pay It Forward Scholarship: Sarah Tyrell and Kate Drobnich

In memory of former OHS student Megan Abbott, this $1000 scholarship is awarded to an individual who shows kindness, compassion and support to their fellow students as well as helping others in the community.

Sydney Brezezinski Yearbook Scholarship: Emma VanLoon

$500 to the student who most exemplifies the yearbook experience.

Stephen J. Mobley Memorial Scholarship: Summer Bell, Andrew Marshall and Justin Sisson

For students pursuing education in the engineering/mechanical trade fields.

The Lone Ranger Scholarship: Peter Burean and Ryan Sharpe.

The Class of 2020 valedictorian, Madison Cutler, and salutatorian, Trevor Wallace, were also recognized.

Afterward, Principal Wolf wished the graduates “best of luck in your future and with your next steps you take as a learner outside of Oxford High School.”

The full video can be viewed on the OHS Broadcasting YouTube Channel.