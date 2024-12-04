Grant helps Oxford Fire Dept. obtain EV firefighting equipment

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford Fire Department has some brand-new equipment to fight electric vehicle (EV) fires.

A $2,490.50 grant from the Auto Club Group (ACG) Foundation allowed the Oxford Fire Department to purchase a Bridgehill Car PRO X (a blanket designed to contain and suppress EV fires) and a Transformer Piercing Nozzle Deluxe Kit with EV capability, according to a news release from Oxford Township.

“I want to offer our sincere thanks to the ACG Foundation for awarding us this grant,” said Oxford Fire Chief Matthew Majestic. “As technology continues to evolve and change our world, we in the fire service must strive to keep up by adding new equipment and learning new techniques. The ability to adapt is crucial in our line of work.”

The ACG Foundation grant was researched, written and submitted by C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Township’s communications and grant manager.

“The number of electric vehicles in our area is increasing as more people, businesses and government entities incorporate this technology into their daily lives and operations,” Carnacchio said. “Our fire department has to be prepared to handle EV fires, especially with M-24 running through our township. Having a busy state highway greatly increases the odds that Oxford firefighters will encounter EV crashes and fires as time goes on.”

Adding a fire blanket to its arsenal will enable the OXFD to handle the unique challenges and serious dangers posed by EV fires. These types of fires can spread quite quickly and be extremely difficult to extinguish using only traditional firefighting techniques, according to the township.

Once the 19.8-foot-by-26-foot blanket is placed over the burning vehicle, it smothers the flames, knocks down the smoke and contains the fire. This prevents the fire from spreading to nearby vehicles or structures. It also limits the release of hazardous gases that can harm people and the environment.

The PRO X is capable of covering normal-sized vehicles, including sport utility vehicles. The blanket can be reused for up to 30 car fires, making it a more economical option than single-use blankets on the market.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, there were a total of 131 electric vehicles registered in Oxford and 2,125 in surrounding communities as of July 1, 2023. Surrounding communities include Lake Orion (99), Clarkston (220), Ortonville (71), Holly (115), Oakland Twp. (79), Leonard (23), Lapeer (77), Metamora (37), Goodrich (38), Auburn Hills (346) and Rochester/Rochester Hills (1,020).