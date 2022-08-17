Gregory Fisher, 68

Gregory B. Fisher of Metamora passed away on August 14, 2022. He was 68-years-old. Greg is the loving husband of Bonnie for 44 years; loving dad of Bruce (Jeanette), Nick (Brooke) and Bryan; loving grandpa of Ryan, Jeremy, Shayla, Ashley, MaKayla and Carter; and dear brother of Peggy (Jim) Perry and Linda Mickens. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Betty Fisher and his brothers, Michael and Robert.

Greg was a great storyteller and had a great memory. The one thing that he would forget is that he always told the same stories. So much so, that his grandson Carter even got him a coffee cup that said, “Great story Grandpa, tell it again.” It was an inside joke of the family that they always laughed about!

Greg was an accomplished woodworker and die maker. He loved working with his hands and could fix anything and was always there to lend a hand to help someone out. He knew a little about everything and didn’t know a stranger that he’d talk to and share his knowledge. Greg was a Red Wings fan, an Outlaws baseball fan, and he loved going to the Turtle Creek Casino in Traverse City because he’d always kick butt with all his winnings. Greg also loved to cook his Prime Rib for Christmas. His son Bryan got him a fancy blue tooth meat thermometer for Christmas one year so he would stop over cooking the Prime Rib. It didn’t help!

Greg was a family man first and foremost, and a loving husband, dad and grandpa. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11am at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Stories and reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com