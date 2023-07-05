Gun shop rammed, robbed

It only took two minutes

The gun shop in the 700 block of S. Lapeer Road was robbed in the early morning of June 28.

According to Oakland County Sheriff deputy reports, law enforcement is investigating who rammed a 2020 International box truck into and through a wall of the gun shop to gain entry and then stealing an undisclosed number of firearms. The report stated the crash and crime started at 12:48 a.m. and ended at 12:50, when the suspect or suspects drove away.

The reports states deputies were dispatched to the shop for an alarm sounding, enroute to the S. Lapeer Road address. At the gun shop deputies discovered the southwest wall of the building was destroyed. Nobody was in the building.

According to reports, a trail of brick debris from the shop’s wall led south on Lapeer and then west on Drahner where deputies discovered the white truck in an apartment parking lot. Inside were two of the stolen rifles. The truck was from a rental company. Evidence was taken from the truck and the incident is still under investigation. — DR