Former Oxford resident Guy Dempsey, Jr., of Dallas, Texas passed away on April 2, 2020. Mr. Dempsey was born in Oxford and was a long time resident here until leaving to serve in the United States Marine Corps.

He is survived by two children, Byron Dempsey and Cheyenne Ruby, both Dallas; two grandchildren, Wyatt and Dempsey Jane; sister Betty Joe Gilomen and husband Don of Arizona.

A memorial service will be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Oxford, when time permits.