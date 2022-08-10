Gwen Godkin, 84

Life-long Oxford resident Gwen Ilene Godkin passed away on Aug. 4, 2022 at the age of 84. She was born on Sept. 13, 1937.

Gwen was married to Robert Godkin for 63 years. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1955.

Gwen was a secretary at Clear Lake Elementary for 33 years and retired in 1999. She loved to play golf, bridge and maj-jong, and yes, she loved to snowmobile. She was an avid traveler and had visited most of the 50 states and other countries. Her new pastime was meeting a group of her friends at Tim Hortons everyday. Gwen grew up and lived in Oxford her entire life, except for her time in Long Island, New York while Bob was in the coast guard.

Gwen is survived by her sister Janice Cork of Oxford; two daughters, Kim Weber (Dennis) of Waterford, and Amy Saurini of Harrison Township; three grandsons, David Drost (Jessica) of Ladson, South Carolina, Austin Drost (Kristina) of Johns Island, South Carolina and Anton Saurini of Lincoln City, Oregon and one great-grandson, Easton Drost of Ladson, South Carolina.

Gwen was preceded in death by her husband Robert Godkin, her parents Donald and Doris Gark, her sister Barbara (John) Wilson and her brother David Gark.

Visitation hours at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick St. are from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Aug. 19. The funeral will be Aug. 20, 11 a.m., at the Lakeville Cemetery, 825 Drahner Road, Leonard.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Lakeville Cemetery would be very much appreciated.