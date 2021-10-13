Halloween haunts for teens and kids at Oxford Library

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

The Oxford Public Library has a number of Halloween-themed events for teens and kids this October.

First up is the return of the Haunted Lock-In for teens on Friday the 15th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We have teens who come back after the library is closed and we lock them in with us and do fun stuff,” Rachael Quinn, head of teen services, said. “This year we’re doing haunted gingerbread houses, hide and seek in the dark and a bunch of other crafts and activities.”

Some of the other crafts and activities include button-making, board games and a costume contest.

The lock-in is geared towards students in grades 6-12 and requires registration and parenteral permission.

Teens are also invited to take part in the “Frankentoy Laboratory” on the 30th. As the name suggests, attendees are able to build new toys out of the parts of old ones.

“We supply old toys or, rather, pieces of old toys, and the teens use glue or duct tape to reattach them and make new (and creepy) creations,” Alissa Bach, teen librarian, said via email. “We’ll also supply additional crafty things like pom-poms and wiggle eyes so they can further trick out their creations.”

Set up as a drop-in event, teens can swing by to make their own monsters so long as the library is open.

The 30th and 31st is also when kids are welcome to trick or treat at the library. Kids can go from department to department in costume to receive a candy or trinket, and the youth department will pass out Halloween craft kits to take home. Trick or treating will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the 30th and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the 31st.