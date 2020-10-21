Halloween hours for Oct 31.

Kids, parents — Halloween is a go this year in both Oxford and Leonard.

In lockstep with the Village of Oxford, Oxford Township voted to make their trick-or-treating hours as 6-to-7:30 p.m.

“I would hope everyone would, because of the times, be very careful if you decide to go out and partake in trick-or-treating,” Supervisor Bill Dunn said. “Try to wear your masks, do whatever you need to do to stay safe and stay healthy.”

In Leonard, Village President Mike McDonald said the hours are from 6 to 7 p.m.

Unfortunately, in both communities the traditional festivities hosted by the fire departments are not happening.

“We use the old station in downtown Leonard and give out cider and doughnut to the trick or treater’s after they are completed with the house to house thing. However, we are not doing it this year do to covid,” said Addison Township Fire Cheif Jerry Morawski.

The Oxford Fire Department also confirmed they have cancelled their annual Halloween celebration, too.