Hana St. Juliana Memorial Garden opens at Seymour Lake Twp. Park

Hundreds attended the opening on Sunday

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — For the St. Juliana family, developing a memorial garden in honor of their daughter and sister, Hana St. Juliana, became a labor of love and determination that started three years ago.

On Sunday, hundreds of people shared in that love and determination during the ribbon cutting ceremony and opening for the new Hana St. Juliana Memorial Garden in Seymour Lake Township Park. The garden celebrates the lives of Hana, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre and Justin Shilling – the four Oxford High School students tragically killed in the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting.

“We want to welcome everybody to Hana’s Garden,” said Steve St. Juliana, Hana’s father. “We want to thank everybody that’s been involved with making this garden a reality. Everybody who donated, whether it was a large donation or a small donation, everything has mattered in making this happen…everybody’s support has just been phenomenal.”

Plans for the garden first began in Spring 2022. Over the last three years, volunteers have held fundraisers to raise money for the garden, local contractors donated their labor and the garden has been awarded grants to support its development.

The early concept for the garden started off as a bench, a tree and some flowers, St. Juliana said.

Those plans blossomed into a full garden that features purple plants – Hana’s favorite color – a small waterfall and water fountains, a pond, a trellised gazebo with benches and memorial plaques. Stone pathways meander through the garden so guests can stroll through and enjoy the serene garden features. A metal ‘tree’ near the south end of the garden will be covered in wisteria.

When the family began looking for a location for the garden Seymour Lake Township Park seemed like the best fit.

“Seymour Lake Park was one of the first places that came to mind. It just seemed to make sense from so many different aspects. The fact that our family has used this park as the kids have grown up, for years. It’s a center point for the community. The township, when we approached them, jumped at it immediately and said ‘Absolutely,’” St. Juliana said.

A key theme of the garden is the number 4, representing Hana, Justin, Tate and Madisyn.

“We did our best to work that into the design,” St. Juliana said.

There are blueberry trees in the garden for Tate, to represent his giving nature; butterfly themes for Madisyn; and Justin’s family donated a pollinator bush to attract butterflies.

“Moving forward, we hope to make this garden a centerpiece for the community. We have a few ideas for annual events that we would like to work in,” St. Juliana said. “The site is still a work in progress.

Some plans include lining the garden pathways with paper lanterns on Nov. 30, and Christmas Trees are planted by the wall sign that St. Juliana said people could decorate.

“The garden is also a place for reflection and healing for the community. It’s our hope that the community really appreciates and takes the time to enjoy this space,” St. Juliana said. “Everybody has their own journey through the healing process, but as a community we have to heal, and we have to strive to improve and do better.”

St. Juliana also urged those in attendance to contact their elected officials at all levels and demand action and change.

“We’re here to remember Hana, to remember Madisyn, Tate and Justin. To remember that these deaths were preventable, absolutely preventable,” St. Juliana said. “That the failures that led to the needless deaths can be corrected so that this doesn’t have to happen to other families in the future. That with meaningful change, we can do a better job of protecting our children in the future.”

“Only through having enough people speak up and take action will we be successful in driving any change,” he said.

To learn more about the Hana St. Juliana, the memorial garden and the memorial fund, visit likehana.org.

Four County Community Foundation (4CCF) hosts the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund. Anyone who would like to donate can contact 4CCF, 141 S. Main St. in Romeo, at 810-798-0909 or visit 4CCF online at 4ccf.org to donate through the website.