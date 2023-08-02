Hana’s Garden groundbreaking Sunday

The community is invited to attend a Groundbreaking Ceremony for Hana’s Garden this Sunday at Seymour Lake Township Park in Oxford Township. The garden will serve as a public space to honor Hana and three other teens— Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre and Justin Shilling—who died in a November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School. Seymour Lake Township Park is located at 2795 Seymour Lake Road.

The day’s event is from 1 to 4 p.m. with vendors and food trucks donating a portion of their proceeds to the Hana St. Juliana Fund from the park’s Davis Family Farmers Market Pavilion. The actual ground breaking ceremony starts at 2 p.m.

The garden will represent the first project of the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund, held and administered by Four County Community Foundation. The fund’s intent is to remember and celebrate the lives of the Oxford High School shooting victims and support initiatives that can prevent a similar tragedy in the future. Donations to the fund will be directed towards immediate projects, including the garden. Once those initial projects are completed, any remaining funds will go into an endowment for the purpose of maintaining the garden and facilitating healing and prevention programs.