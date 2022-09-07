Happy birthday!

On Aug. 27 both the Oxford Women’s Club and the Polly Ann Trailway Management team celebrated their respective anniversaries, 90 and 25. The two groups invited the community to the trail’s “weigh station” on Powell St., in Oxford Village. Here an Oxford Community TV (OCTV) cameraman tapes the “father of the Polly Ann Trail” Larry Obrecht, left, interviewer Chuck Cameron and Curtis Wright the trail’s first and current chairman. Both groups shared their histories and free cake. Photo by D. Rush