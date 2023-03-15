Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

There’s plenty going on this Friday, St. Patrick’s Day in and around town.

“I love St. Patrick’s Day,” said Jon Abbey, owner of The Celtic Knot restaurant in Lakeville. “It’s a great day. Everyone is relaxed, has fun and everybody mingles.”

The Celtic Knot, at the corner of Lakeville and Rochester roads will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight, with live entertainment from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. According to Abbey this is their 8th annual two-day celebration (they will be open from Noon to 11 on Saturday, too.)

In downtown Oxford, Sullivan’s Public House, 23 N. Washington St., will open from 7 a.m. to midnight, with live entertainment from 11 to 11. They will also have a “tent takeover” at the Washington Square.

Both restaurants will serve Irish lunches and dinners.

Also serving special St. Patrick’s Day dinners are the American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108, on E. Drahner Rd., and Immanuel Congregational Church at 1 Hovey St.

Immanuel Congregational will serve corned beef dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, $12 for adults, $6 for kids 12 and under. Take outs available.

The Legion’s annual St. Patrick’s Day event is Saturday, starting at noon. Corned beef dinners are $12 for adults and $8 for children.