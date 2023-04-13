Harold Churchill, 88

Former Oxford resident Harold Churchill of Estes Park, CO, passed away March 18, 2023 at the age of 88. Harold was born in Imlay Cityon April 19, 1934 to Earl and Zelma Churchill. He was married to Beverly West until 1982 and they had 4 daughters.

He married Ann Holler June 1985 and lived a very loving and fulfilling life with her until her death in 2017. Harold was raised in Oxford and graduated from Oxford High School in 1952. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was on an archery league. After moving to CO in 1993 he did an annual fishing trip to lake Powell with friends. He was a member of the Estes Park Lions Club and volunteered at events where help was needed.

He loved his log cabin home that was near Rocky Mt. National Park. Elk, deer, turkey, coyote and an occasional bear and mountain lion would pass through.

He was a loving father and kind and honest man. He is survived by four daughters, Dianne (Robert), Denise (Jerry), Sandy (Doug), Laurie (Mike) and four step children, Michael, Mark, Mishelle and Marty; 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents Earl and Zelma, brothers Roland, Neil, Sr. and sister Beverly Brantley. His wishes were to be cremated with no funeral.