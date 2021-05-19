Harold Gross, 71

Harold Ray Gross of Oxford, passed away on May 13, 2021 at the age of 71. He went peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 20, 1949 in War Creek, Ky. Harold was the beloved husband to Dee for 50 glorious years. He is survived by his daughters, Heather Gross of Clinton township, Jessica (Mat) Fultz of Oxford, Brandie (Phillip) Stockley of Atlas, Ashley Griffin (Meg) of Lapeer, and daughter by chance Nicole (Danielle) of Lapeer. Papa to Cheltzy (Cory), Nick, Andi Beth, Kayti, Marcis, and Karter. Great grandfather to Primrose and Memphis.

Harold was an Army Veteran having proudly served during the Vietnam War, where he was stationed in Ansbach, Germany.

He built his family with love, residing in Leonard Michigan for over 29 years. Harold was an avid mister fix it, known to many as there was no job he couldn’t do. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, gardening and spending time with his family the most.

In his working years Harold was a member of the Ironworkers Local #25/Riggers Local 575 Union. Upon retirement he relocated to Oxford where he has resided for the last 20 years.

Harold enjoyed anything musical, from movies, to tv shows, to his family singing groups, and most of all Karaoke.

He never met a stranger he couldn’t talk to. He was most proud of his family and his musical heritage and loved to share with all who would listen.

The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and condolences.

Harold could never have imagined the impact his life had on so many.

A graveside service with military honors will take place at Lakeville Cemetery on Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford. Online condolences may be left at www.Lynchandsonsoxford.com