Harold Hoffman, 76

Harold “Larry” Hoffman, age 76, a 50 year resident of Leonard, passed away January 10, 2023 surrounded by his family.

He was born June 2, 1946 in Rochester, the son of Harold and Betty (Springstead) Hoffman. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1962. He was drafted to the call of duty during the Vietnam and served his country in the United States Army. Larry married his beloved wife Cynthia Stokes on October 28, 1973 at the Leonard United Methodist Church. Larry worked for Mich Con and later known as DTE and retired after 32 years.

He was known as the “band aide man” who would tackle any home projects and repairs. Larry enjoyed working in his yard and loved caring for his neighbors yards, always lending a hand. Larry enjoyed watching scary movies and old musicals with his beloved wife Cyndy. He loved to sing Neil Diamond and other classics songs. He loved spending time with his family and many friends and shall be missed.

Larry is survived by his loving children, Jennifer (Phil) Hoffman Hardy of Imlay City, Larry Jr.

(Tracy) of Chesterfield, Jerry Hoffman of Warren and E Jay (Don) Graf of Chesterfield,

beloved grandchildren Joseph Hardy, Ayden Hoffman, Dylan Hoffman, and Mila Graf. Also

surviving his siblings Gary Hoffman of Oxford, Terri (Farrid) Zebair of France and nieces

and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Cynthia in 2021 and his

parents.

Memorial Visitation is on January 28, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 1 p.m., at Muir Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, 296 South Main St., Romeo.