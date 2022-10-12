Having fun raising funds at Clear Lake

Nothing like not having to be in class and be able to get some fresh, crisp fall air. That’s what students at Clear Lake Elementary enjoyed on Sept. 30. The students annual “fundrun” helps the school raise fund for things like school equipment, classroom supplies, field trips, celebrations and assemblies. Each class is a team and they compete to raise the most funds. The schools goal this year was to raise $20,000. As of last Friday, students had raised over $24,200. Pictured here is kindergartener Jace Maskill crawling through bales of hay. More photos of the fun inside! Photo by Missy Zellen. We asked for photos and received more than we could publish. Below are more of your entries. Thank you! — Don Rush

IMG_3391-1
image_67163137
image_67180289
image_50402305
image_50382593
image_50425601
image_67219713
image_50423297
LOGAN-MORTON
AVA-RUVALCABA
JENNA-STURZA
ZELLEN
DK-RUNNING-OUT
K-RUNNING-OUT
ROMEK-ZIEZIULA-AND-BECKETT-PIZZO
EMIL-AND-AVA

Ella-Dahlkeblk, Nora-Meyershiding and Laila-Zellen having fun!

